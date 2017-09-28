Bugtober Crawls into Butterfly Pavilion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUGTOBER is a new, Halloween-themed event where the big screen’s most famous insects come to life at Butterfly Pavilion, Oct. 2-29, 2017. Kids and bug enthusiasts of all kinds to get up close and personal with some of the creepy crawly creatures that call the zoo home like spiders, microscopic beasts and freaky crime fighters. They will all take center stage in October.

Butterfly Pavilion will be completely transformed for Halloween and will have two back-to-back, special exhibits so guests can choose the thrill that interests them the most or come back multiple times for a new scare! A family of four can pay for their family membership by the second visit. See the full lineup of events below and learn more at Butterflies.org.

Spider Pavilion: October 2-29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cost included in Admission

Weave through a maze of elaborate webs made by nature’s ultimate engineers: spiders! Enter a totally new enclosure to experience astounding arachnids and their creations up close. Experience included with General Admission.

Forensics Entomology Week: October 2-14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost included in Admission

Invertebrates are some of the world’s most incredible crime fighters. Step into the scene of the crime and learn how invertebrates help real life investigators discover “whodunit?” Experience included with General Admission.

Parasite Paranoia: October 15-29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost included in Admission

Uninvited microscopic guests living on or in your body? These are the things of nightmares! Dive into the gory details of undisputed evolutionary champions that may have already made YOU their host. Experience included with General Admission.

Special BUGTOBER Events

October 6, 2017, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Wild About Bats & Bugs Family Fireside Chat

Sit by the fire, roast some s’mores and discover the fascinating relationship between bats & mosquitoes with Colorado Parks & Wildlife bat expert, Tabbi Kinion and Colorado Vector mosquito expert, Amber Partridge. Tickets: $15 for one adult and child + $5 for each additional participant. Children under 2 free.

October 13, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Homeschool Day – Forensic Entomology

Become your favorite crime-solver and investigate the science behind the techniques! This special event for homeschoolers and their families provides an exclusive look at our Forensic Entomology exhibit, coupled with special activities that will help you become a true investigator. Tickets: $8 non-members, $5 members.

October 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Kid’s Fall Day Camp – CSI: Crime Scene Invertebrates Edition

Have the day off of school? Time to grab your magnifying glass, become a detective and help us solve crimes using invertebrates as your clues! You’ll get to learn all about the world of forensic entomology, the animals that help us solve crimes, and get to the bottom of some real mysteries on this spooky Friday the 13th. Tickets: Full day; $50 (member rate: $45), Half day (morning only): $30 (member rate: $27) Register your camper here.

-more-

October 13, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Friday the 13th Trivia with Geeks Who Drink

Bring your friends and test your Halloween knowledge with this haunted quiz-fest with Geeks Who Drink, the world-famous, homegrown pub trivia quiz! Food and drink included. Tickets: $25 for non-members, $20 for members + $15 per child for childcare (Ages 3 – 10, space is limited, reserve a spot here or at Butterflies.org).

Event Schedule: 5 – 6p.m. Family Exhibit Exploration; 5:45p.m. Kid Zone Drop-off; 6-8:30p.m. Adults-Only Trivia (Ages 21+ only).

October 14, 6 p.m. – 8:45 a.m.: Zoo Snooze (Family Overnight)

Get ready for a ZOOpendous, kid-friendly, family overnight where we’ll explore the secret world of Butterfly Pavilion after dark, with a special breakfast by Butterfly Pavilion partner, Snooze included!! For ages 3+; adult accompaniment required. Tickets: $60 non-members, $50 members.

October 21 – 22 & 28 – 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Bug-A-Boo

TWO weekends of your favorite Halloween celebration featuring indoor trick-or-treating, a costume parade, invertebrate exploration, and fun family entertainment! Bug-A-Boo has been recognized for giving out the best candy – no carrots or toothbrushes here! Experience included with General Admission. This event is FREE for members. Member Base Camp will only take place at Bug-A-Boo on October 21 & 22.

October 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Homeschool Day – Parasite Paranoia

Discover the world of uninvited microscopic guests that may call YOU their home! This special event for homeschoolers and their families provides an exclusive look at our Parasite Paranoia exhibit, coupled with special activities that will open your eyes to the tiniest of beasts! Tickets: $8 non-members, $5 members.

October 27 – 28, with start times at 5:45 p.m., 6:00 p.m., or 6:15 p.m.: Flashlight Tours

Exciting nighttime tours of our Indoor Exhibits & Outdoor Gardens. Bring a flashlight, a friend, and a sense of adventure! Tours last for approximately one hour. Tickets: $15 for non-members, $12 for members.

For tickets information and more, visit Butterflies.org/Bugtober