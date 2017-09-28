Broncos to stand together for national anthem on Sunday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will stand together for the national anthem on Sunday, the team announced on Thursday.

“We’re a team and we stand together – no matter how diverse some comments and issues can be, nothing should ever get in the way of that,” the team said in a statement. “Starting Sunday, we’ll be standing together.”

A message from our players: pic.twitter.com/eQs3z7OcqV — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 28, 2017

The decision was made by the Broncos’ leadership council, which is a group of 20 players that meet once a week to discuss issues.

Last week 32 Broncos players took a knee for the national anthem to protest social injustice before the game against the Buffalo Bills.

The team says their actions last week were not a protest of the military.

“Make no mistake – our actions were in no way a protest of the military, the flag, or those who keep us safe,” the team said. “We have nothing but the deepest love and respect for those who protect our way of life and the freedoms we enjoy as Americans.”

“While there’s no greater country, it’s not perfect. Inequalities still exist, and we have work to do in all forms of social justice. We can all do better.”

Hundreds of players across the NFL joined in on the protest after President Trump criticized some in the NFL at a rally in Alabama, saying team owners should fire players for taking a knee during the national anthem.

Trump said owners should respond to the players by saying, “Get that son of a b**** off the field right now, he’s fired. He’s fired.”

Trump has since double downed on the claims on Twitter.

The move left Broncos fans and NFL fans across the country divided. While some were supportive of the team’s decisions others were not – some even burned their gear.