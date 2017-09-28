Boosting your immunity

The 2016-17 flu season was a record breaker. In Colorado, the flu caused over 3,000 hospitalizations last year, compared to 1,639 in 2015-16. With cough & cold season right around the corner, it’s never too early to prepare. Safeway shows us fresh and nutritious foods to help boost immune systems or provide relief when a cough or cold strikes.
Honey-Ginger Green Tea (O Organics®)
Prep time: 2 minutes
Total time: 7 minutes
Serves: 2
Serving size: 1, 12-ounce cup of tea
Nutrition Information: calories: 45, total fat: 0, saturated fat: 0, cholesterol: 0, sodium: 0.5 mg, potassium: 60 mg, total carbohydrate: 12 g, dietary fiber: .1 g, sugars: 11 g, protein: .2 g.
Steps (Directions):
- In a small saucepan, bring water to boil. Turn off heat, add tea bags and ginger, then let steep for 5 minutes. Remove teabags and stir in honey.
- Add slices of lemon to mugs, squeezing a bit to remove juice. Pour tea into the mugs and sip!
Ingredients:
3 cups filtered water
3 O Organics® green tea bags
2 slices fresh ginger
4 slices fresh lemon
4 tsp O Organics® honey
Honey-Ginger Green Tea:
- http://plan.safeway.com/Recipes/Categories/Honey-Ginger-Green-Tea/80150?SearchTerm=Honey-Ginger%20Green%20Tea
Recipe Name: Creamy Roasted Cauliflower & Red Pepper Soup
Source: O Organics®
Suggested Cooking Method: Stovetop cooking
Suggested Categorization: Soup
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
Serving Size: 1 cup soup
Servings Per Recipe: 4-5
Steps (Directions):
- Preheat oven to 400º.
- On a baking sheet, add cauliflower florets and toss with onion, garlic and olive oil. Sprinkle salt, rosemary and paprika, then toss again. Arrange in a single layer and bake for 40 minutes, tossing halfway through. Cauliflower should be tender and caramelized after roasting.
- In a blender or food processor, add vegetable broth, red bell pepper and all but 1 ½ cups of the cauliflower mixture. Blend on medium to high speed until mixture is smooth and creamy.
- Add mixture to a medium saucepan and scoop the rest of the roasted cauliflower. Heat on low, just until warmed throughout. Pour into bowls and serve.
Ingredients:
1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets, rinsed & dried
2 cloves garlic, grated
1 large sweet onion, chopped
2 Tbs O Organics® olive oil
1 tsp chopped fresh rosemary
1 tsp ground paprika
1/2 tsp kosher salt
8 oz roasted red peppers, drained (from a jar)
3 cups O Organics® vegetable broth
Pro Tips:
- Thyme can be substituted for rosemary.
- The entire soup can be blended for puréed soup.
- Add a pinch of cayenne for an added spicy kick.
Creamy Roasted Cauliflower & Red Pepper Soup:
http://plan.safeway.com/MarketLanding?geo=1&mwgdcid=71aeb915-3c26-4b5f-9acd-3bf35a54f594