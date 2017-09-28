Boosting your immunity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2016-17 flu season was a record breaker. In Colorado, the flu caused over 3,000 hospitalizations last year, compared to 1,639 in 2015-16. With cough & cold season right around the corner, it’s never too early to prepare. Safeway shows us fresh and nutritious foods to help boost immune systems or provide relief when a cough or cold strikes.

Honey-Ginger Green Tea (O Organics®)

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 7 minutes

Serves: 2

Serving size: 1, 12-ounce cup of tea

Nutrition Information: calories: 45, total fat: 0, saturated fat: 0, cholesterol: 0, sodium: 0.5 mg, potassium: 60 mg, total carbohydrate: 12 g, dietary fiber: .1 g, sugars: 11 g, protein: .2 g.

Steps (Directions):

In a small saucepan, bring water to boil. Turn off heat, add tea bags and ginger, then let steep for 5 minutes. Remove teabags and stir in honey. Add slices of lemon to mugs, squeezing a bit to remove juice. Pour tea into the mugs and sip!

Ingredients:

3 cups filtered water

3 O Organics® green tea bags

2 slices fresh ginger

4 slices fresh lemon

4 tsp O Organics® honey

Honey-Ginger Green Tea:

Recipe Name: Creamy Roasted Cauliflower & Red Pepper Soup

Source: O Organics®

Suggested Cooking Method: Stovetop cooking

Suggested Categorization: Soup

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Serving Size: 1 cup soup

Servings Per Recipe: 4-5

Steps (Directions):

Preheat oven to 400º. On a baking sheet, add cauliflower florets and toss with onion, garlic and olive oil. Sprinkle salt, rosemary and paprika, then toss again. Arrange in a single layer and bake for 40 minutes, tossing halfway through. Cauliflower should be tender and caramelized after roasting. In a blender or food processor, add vegetable broth, red bell pepper and all but 1 ½ cups of the cauliflower mixture. Blend on medium to high speed until mixture is smooth and creamy. Add mixture to a medium saucepan and scoop the rest of the roasted cauliflower. Heat on low, just until warmed throughout. Pour into bowls and serve.

Ingredients:

1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets, rinsed & dried

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 large sweet onion, chopped

2 Tbs O Organics® olive oil

1 tsp chopped fresh rosemary

1 tsp ground paprika

1/2 tsp kosher salt

8 oz roasted red peppers, drained (from a jar)

3 cups O Organics® vegetable broth

Pro Tips:

Thyme can be substituted for rosemary. The entire soup can be blended for puréed soup. Add a pinch of cayenne for an added spicy kick.

Creamy Roasted Cauliflower & Red Pepper Soup:

