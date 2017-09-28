Aurora police rescue driver from car submerged in creek

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police saved a driver after his car flipped upside down and became submerged in a creek.

Officers responded to the report of a vehicle in water at 15600 E. Mississippi Ave. late Wednesday.

According to a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page, two of the officers waded into the water, broke the window and were able to pull the driver to safety.

Reports say the victim of the crash had lost control of the car after another vehicle pulled out in front of him, causing him to lose control and flip over the side of the bridge.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The identity of the driver has not been released.