All about Gelato

This weekend, the Europe-based Gelato Festival is coming to America for the first time ever, and Boulder is its first stop. This Friday through Sunday, Gelato Festival America will take over the Twenty Ninth Street Outdoor Mall with gelato makers from around the world. There will be gelato competitions, activities and of course tastings.
