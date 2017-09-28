Suspect shot after firing at Adams County deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- Deputies in Adams County shot a suspect after being shot at near Highway 36 and Interstate 25 on Wednesday night.

It happened in the 7700 block of Osage Street, around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Deputies said that it started after they received a call that a man was brandishing a weapon in the street.

When deputies located the suspect he fired at them, deputies returned the fire and hit him.

"Coming in contact with the suspect were engaged in gunfire from the suspect, our deputies returned fire striking the suspect,” Sheriff Michael Mcintosh with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The suspect has sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital."

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The suspect remains alive at a local hospital. The extent of his injuries and his condition is unknown.