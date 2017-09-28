Castle Pines living with Coldwell Banker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How would you like to live in an exclusive neighborhood with security, fabulous views and access to golf right in your backyard. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage introduces you to this listing in Castle Pines. Four bedrooms seven bathrooms and over 9,000 square feet. It is listed at two million dollars. This listing also has a separate office area, an open floor plan, amazing fireplaces and a view from every angle that will leave you breathless. If you are interested, call 303-490-1200.