2 Coloradans and new friends became world record holders for accomplishing the same feat

VAIL, Colo. -- Two Coloradans from two very different walks of life are now the best of friends.

It's all because they decided to take a really long walk half way around the world.

In fact 88-year-old Fred Distelhorst and 9-year-old Zach Meltz are world record holders for accomplishing the same feat ... one of them did it two days after the other.

Fred became the oldest person to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro. Zach became the youngest to climb to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro.

They both live in the Vail area and didn't meet until after their remarkable climbs.

Keagan Harsha and photojournalist Jon Martin spent some time with these two amazing individuals. Their story is a "must watch."