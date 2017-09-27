Thousands of monsters made in Greeley!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. -- Did you know some of the largest and scariest monsters are made in Weld County? Yep! For nearly 40 years, the folks at Distortions Unlimited in Greeley have been creating all sorts of creatures.

"It’s really allowed me to never have to grow up after all these years," chuckled Ed Edmund, who created the business.

In the last four decades, Edmund has created thousands of monsters. In fact, some say he's created more 'monsters' than any other person on the planet.

"I guess I keep going because I just love monsters," he said.

Most of the creations are purchased by Theme Parks and Haunted Houses, however some are purchased by Hollywood Studios.

