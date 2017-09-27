School districts: No Confederate flag displayed at high school football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Confederate flag was not displayed during a high school football game last week between Weld Central High School and Manual High School, according to a joint statement from Denver Public Schools and Weld County School District Re-3J that was released Tuesday night.

On Saturday, Manual principal Nick Dawkins sent a letter to parents that was filled with accusations of racism against the Weld Central team.

Dawkins wrote the Confederate flag was displayed during the first quarter and when the school asked that the flag be removed, it was.

He added "the tension created by the flag led to conflict on and off the playing field," saying three players were injured during the game and racial slurs were used.

But people who attended the game disputed the account and Weld County School District Re-3J said there were "no signs of a Confederate flag" at the game. No photos or videos have surfaced proving Dawkins' allegations.

"(D)espite our best efforts, we may never have a conclusive picture of what happened," according to the letter that was signed by both schools' principals and school districts' superintendents.

"Based on what we have learned to date, however, the Weld Central team did not display the Confederate flag."

Several Manual eyewitnesses reported seeing Weld Central fans try to bring a Confederate flag into the game and wear clothing with flag images, according to the letter.

"To be clear, the Confederate flag plays no role in Weld Central, and neither school condones symbols or acts of racism," according to the letter.