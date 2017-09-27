Watch live: FOX31 News at 11 a.m.

Report: Justin Timberlake ‘finalizing’ deal to perform at Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Timberlake is reportedly finalizing a deal to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis next year.

According to US Weekly, the 36-year-old “is finalizing” a deal to be the performer at the halftime show on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The report says Timberlake would be the only performer.

“As of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers,” the report said.

Timberlake is currently working on his fifth studio album.

Timberlake previously performed at the Super Bowl with an infamous performance with Janet Jackson in 2004. In the performance, Timberlake pulled off part of Jackson’s costume at the end of his song “Rock Your Body,” which coined the term “nipplegate” and led to a record FCC fine.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform at half-time at Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium, 01 February 2004 in Houston, TX.

The incident prompted the five-second broadcast delay during live performances that we see today.

NFL officials have not yet confirmed the report.