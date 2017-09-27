Postal Service looking to hire more than 1,000 employees for holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire more than 1,000 new employees across the Front Range for the holiday season.

The open positions include, city carrier assistant, rural carrier associate, assistant rural carrier, mail handler assistant, casual mail handlers and postal support employee.

Some positions can lead to permanent placement with the Postal Service. The hourly wages range from $12.00 to $17.40 with varying shifts and days off.

One letter carrier said she is a third generation Post Office employee in her family and many of her other relatives also work for them.

"It definitely runs in the family," said letter carrier Emily Lehman. "It's fun, it's a great job. You have the opportunity to move up if you want."

Anybody who is interested can apply online at usps.com/careers. Click "search now" and then select "Colorado" to get started.