Peyton Manning says he has ‘zero interest’ in running for senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning said that he is giving “zero consideration” to running for senate in Tennessee.

“I certainly have an interest in politics and in our country,” Manning told WGFX-FM in Nashville on Wednesday. “I just have zero interest in being a politician.”

Peyton Manning said, “I certainly have an interest in politics and in our country. I just have zero interest in being a politician." — 3HL (@3HL1045) September 27, 2017

Manning’s name was floated as a possible candidate for senate in Tennessee when news broke that Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker will retire at the end of his term in 2018.

Although Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais believes that the former Colts and Broncos quarterback may have his eye on Sen. Lamar Alexander’s seat in 2020 if Alexander chooses not to seek re-election.

Corker told Politco on Wednesday that Manning is enjoying retirement from football, but says he’d be a major force if he did decide to run.

“If he were to run nobody in their right mind would consider running against him,” Corker said. “I would not be putting in the headlines today that he’s going to be running for the Senate.”

Corker added that although it’s possible, it’s probably not likely.

“Peyton Manning is the kind of guy that would be great in public office. … I think it’s possible. Is it likely? I don’t think so,” Corker said. “If he got a huge rush of public inquiries it would probably push him away.”

This is not the first time Manning has been floated for politics. Back in June, one AFC general manager told Bleacher Report that “Peyton Manning will be president one day.”

Earlier this year, Manning was spotted golfing with President Donald Trump and spotted on the White House lawn with Sen. Corker.