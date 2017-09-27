Out-of-control driver ‘bared teeth,’ bit officers after crashing tow truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Police say 29-year-old tow truck driver Precious Murphy caused a major crash injuring others and bit officers on two occasions. She is now facing nine felony charges, according to WITI.

An officer attempted to pull over Murphy on Sept. 19 after noticing she had committed several traffic violations -- but Murphy had other plans.

Already on probation for a second-degree reckless endangerment conviction from 2015, family members of Murphy are hoping her run-in with the law is the wake-up call she needs.

"The last three years when she got involved with her boyfriend, it just literally went downhill," said a relative of Murphy who does not want to be identified.

While fleeing officers in a tow truck last week, Milwaukee police say Murphy crashed into a van, seriously injuring three people inside.

According to a criminal complaint, Murphy then "bared her teeth" as officers approached the scene and bit an officer on the arm.

The complaint goes on to say officers tried to subdue Murphy by pepper spraying and using a stun gun on her, "which appeared to have no effect."

One relative, who wants to remain anonymous, offered some insight into Murphy's alleged behavior.

"I believe a lot of it had to do with her being under the influence," said Murphy's relative.

Murphy eventually got away in a stolen car. The next day, authorities tracked her down at a hospital 225 miles northwest of Milwaukee, where she had checked in under a fake name.

Once she was taken back to Milwaukee County, prosecutors said she continued to act violently at a hospital, pushed a nurse and bit another officer before finally being handcuffed.

"I think more's got to be done to monitor them and monitor closely so that people just don't fall through the system," Murphy's relative said.

In an interview with police, the complaint states Murphy admitted to fleeing police because she had a violation of probation warrant out for her arrest.

The three people in the van hit by the tow truck suffered serious injuries. The driver suffered 12 broken ribs, two broken legs and internal organ damage. The back seat passenger suffered a concussion.