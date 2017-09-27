Lakewood asks for ideas on solving growing pedestrian problem on Union Blvd.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- The city of Lakewood is interested in the public's opinion about about traffic on Union Boulevard.

The biggest problems are being caused by the large numbers of pedestrians.

The biggest problem is on Union boulevard between 6th Avenue and Alameda.

Many pedestrians are coming from the nearby light rail and bus station.

A new hospital, an apartment complex, and other new businesses are attracting more people to the area as well.

The sheer number of people crossing the busy road is causing problems for pedestrians and drivers.

"It's very hectic. A lot of times the cars don’t stop for us and so the light will turn red and some of them will just continue walking or driving I mean," Dakota Watney said.

"It seems like I’ll hit every single light and have to wait for traffic. Especially during rush hour," motorist Michael Sloan said.

Lakewood is asking people for ideas on how to make Union Boulevard safer.