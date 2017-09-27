Aurora's Hinkley High School is planning to head to Houston to help rebuild the city. They'll be leaving November 26th and returning December 2nd. They need to raise about $40,000. If you'd like to donate, you can check out their Go Fund Page.
Hinkley for Houston
