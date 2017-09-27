Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino placed on leave in Louisville recruiting scandal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich were placed on administrative leave in the wake of a recruiting scandal that has rocked the program, the school announced Wednesday.

Pitino, who is in the Basketball Hall of Fame, and Jurich, a former athletic director at Colorado State University, each met with interim president Gregory Postel for less than 10 minutes Wednesday morning.

Pitino had nothing to say as he walked in or out of the building. Pitino appeared to be fighting tears as he left Grawemeyer Hall.

As Jurich was walking into Grawemeyer Hall, reporters asked several questions about his future with the university. Asked whether he’s concerned about his job, he replied, “I have no idea.”

After the brief meeting, reporters caught up with Jurich as he returned to his car.

Jurich was asled if he still had his job, to which he replied, “They’ll be talking later.”

Postel announced at a news conference that Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave and Jurich is on paid administrative leave during the course of the investigation.

The futures of Jurich and Pitino at the university became uncertain after Tuesday’s announcement that Louisville has received notice that it was included in the federal investigation involving criminal activity relating to men’s basketball recruiting.

“While we are just learning about this information, this is a serious concern that goes to the heart of our athletic department and the university,” Postel said Tuesday.

“UofL is committed to ethical behavior and adherence to NCAA rules; any violations will not be tolerated. We will cooperate fully with any law enforcement or NCAA investigation into the matter.”