Fountain police, good Samaritans help woman having seizure while driving

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Two good Samaritans assisted Fountain police and an El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy help a woman who was having a seziure while driving on Interstate 25 on Monday morning.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. when Fountain police Corporal Amanda Hajdik was on her way to work when she saw a red SUV stopped against the barrier on the southbound on-ramp to I-25 from the Martin Luther King bypass.

When Hajdik attempted to contact the driver, the vehicle drove southbound on the interstate, according to police.

The vehicle, which police initially thought was a suspected DUI driver, drove down I-25 weaving and varying between speeds of 10-40mph – and hit the concrete center median at least once, police said.

When Hajdik called for backup, two good Samaritans followed to prevent any other vehciles from overtaking the police cars.

When the SUV slowed down, Hajdik saw the female driver was having a seizure and was not in control of the vehicle.

Because the vehicle was now rolling slowly, Hajdik along with Officer Andrew Anderson and Deputy Edwin Wilson of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, were able to stop the vehicle and help the victim.

“As the officer’s and the deputy ran alongside the victim’s vehicle, Corporal Hajdik was able to open the passenger door, climb inside and put the vehicle into Park, eventually stopping the vehicle,” police said.

Police stayed on scene until paramedics could arrive.

Authorities credit the two good Samaritans for protecting the officers and making sure nobody else was injured.

The victim nor the two good Samaritans were identified.