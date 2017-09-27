Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join Freedom Service Dogs on Saturday October 14 for the sixth annual Diamonds in the Ruff, a sparkling event honoring our service dogs and their human partners. Enjoy a night to remember at the beautiful Infinity Park Event Center, centrally located in Glendale.

Kick off the evening by getting your photo taken on the red carpet with service dog ambassador, Cargo and service dogs in-training. Mingle with friends while doing some shopping for a good cause during the sparkling silent auction followed by the live auction, hosted by former Denver Broncos running back, Reggie Rivers. Place bids with convenience from your mobile device! Make a donation to purchase one of our famous champagne flutes to see if you are the winner of a beautiful diamond pendant, donated by Fifth Avenue Designs! Enjoy culinary delights at a variety of food stations. You won’t want to miss a special performance by service dog hopefuls and their trainers.

The funds raised on this special evening will help Freedom Service Dogs provide even more service dogs for people in need, forever changing their lives.



The event is from 6pm - 930pm.

Individual tickets: $100

Table (8 seats): $1,000