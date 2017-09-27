Cool, wet day in store for Denver with snow in the mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A southern track storm system is moving into Colorado that will bring rain to the metro area and snow to the mountains on Wednesday.

Fog and drizzle will develop in the Denver metro area in the morning, then there will be a 50 percent chance of rain for the remainder of the day through the afternoon rush hour.

Highs will only reach the upper 50s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The first winter weather advisories of the season went into effect Wednesday and are in place through Thursday morning for some mountain zones.

A mix of rain and snow will fall in the mountains with 2-6 inches of snow falling above 10,000 feet. Highs will only reach the 40s.

Drizzle, fog and rain showers will continue across the Front Range on Thursday with highs only in the 50s. Rain chances diminish on Friday and temperatures will begin to rise.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures are in the forecast heading into the weekend. There could be an isolated shower on Saturday and Sunday, but most places will stay dry with highs in the 70s.

The forecast for most of next week is also looking dry and warm, with temperatures reaching near 80 degrees by the end of it.

