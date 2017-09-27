Colorado PUC rejects RTD’s commuter rail safety plan

DENVER — The Colorado Public Utilities Commission denied a request by RTD to change the timing of crossing gates on several commuter rail lines and rejected a plan to resume full testing of the yet-unopened G Line.

The agency’s three commissioners voted unanimously to reject the plan.

The 11-mile G Line was supposed to be up and running last year. It will run between Denver Union Station and Wheat Ridge, passing through northwest Denver, Adams County and Arvada.

The rulings also leave the question of when flaggers will no longer be needed along the A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport and the B Line to Westminster.

The flaggers are required under federal railroad regulations until the crossing gate issues are repaired.

RTD said it needs different timing on the gates because it’s putting in new wireless technology that has not previously been used.