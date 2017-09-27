Colorado Parks and Wildlife reveals new fishing app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's the one sport you can actually do, while sleeping. It's nature, it's relaxing, it's all about chill-axing.

Until now. High tech has just invaded your favorite fishing hole.

It's the brand new fishing app brought to you by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. "We are going to make it really easy for people and improve the experience for them by putting all the information they could possibly need right in the palm of their hand," said Rebecca Ferrell, Colorado Parks and Wildlife statewide public information officer.

The brand new appy for crappie was created by the CPW and promises to be as useful to the angler as a pair of waders by providing fishing locations, rules and regulations, and even a feature that allows the user to log their trophy catches.

Oh sure, it can indeed do all that, but isn't leaving behind the high tech world part of the appeal of the reel?

Actually, the app is a great resource for beginner anglers and experts alike.

Half the battle of going fishing is not knowing where to go. This app takes care of all that.

About the only thing this app doesn't do for the angler is bait their hook, but they are working on that right now.

Fish on.