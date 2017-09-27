California officer helps 92-year-old man renew ID card at DMV

MONTEBELLO, Calif. — A California police officer has gone viral for going above and beyond to help a 92-year-old on Friday.

Officers with the Montebello Police Department responded to a Bank of America location after reports of a customer causing a disturbance.

When the officers arrived, they found that that the 92-year-old man was trying to withdraw money, but his California identification card was expired.

“Per the bank’s policy, because his identification card was expired, they were unable to fulfill his request,” the police department said on Facebook. “The gentleman was upset and the police were called.”

Officer Robert Josett, one of the officers who responded, decided to accompany the man to the DMV to renew his card.

“With the assistance of the DMV, his identification card was renewed and he was taken back to the bank at which time he was able to withdraw money from his account,” the police department wrote.

The photo has earned over 242,000 reactions and 36,500 shares.