Aurora theater shooter transferred to federal prison

DENVER — The Aurora theater shooter has been transferred to a federal prison, the Colorado Department of Corrections said Wednesday night.

The killer has been serving time in a state prison.

“The state sought to place the inmate in the federal system several months ago, but placement required finding space at a facility that could provide appropriate security,” a statement from the DOC said. “That space recently became available and the move to the federal prison was secured.”

His location can be checked on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. His register number with the BOP is 02350-122. But that information had not been updated for him Wednesday night.

He is serving 12 life sentences plus 3,318 for the shooting in July 2012 that killed 12 people and injured 70 at the Century 16 theaters in Aurora.