Aurora firefighters launch new campaign to keep kids warm

AURORA – Our cool, dreary weather has many people scrambling to find their winter coats, but some local kids don’t have a coat to keep them warm. Aurora firefighters are trying to change that.

They are launching a brand new coat drive. They are partnering with an organization called “Operation Warm.”

Aurora Fire Medic, Travis Pulliam is spearheading the effort. He said, “Everybody loves kids. There is nothing worse than a kid being cold or a kid not having a coat on their walk to school. If its something we can do to help, I think it`s a good cause.”

“Operation Warm” has been helping kids in other states for years. They say 20% of U.S. kids live in poverty. They work with schools and Boys and Girls Clubs to identify children in need. Then they partner with organizations like The International Association of Firefighters, Local 1290 to help raise money to pay for brand new coats. Pulliam said, “This is unique, we are not collecting coats. We are collecting money. We need people to donate money. We have a goal of 35-hundred dollars right now. We are going to collect for the month of October. Once October is over, we send the money to ‘Operation Warm’ and they send us the coats that buys us.”

Pulliam saw the reactions of children receiving new coats while he was living in Washington State. Now he wants to bring the same tradition to Aurora. He said, “It`s one of the cool things about being a firefighter, not only do we help people in emergencies, but we have a platform and opportunity to help people when we`re not on duty. It`s a fun program for us to be involved in, to see the kids smile and be happy and then to know they will be taken care of for the winter.” He also mentioned all the materials are made in America, and all the coats are made by American workers.

They can get coats for $18 a piece. They are looking for individual and corporate donors. If you would like to make a donation, click here.