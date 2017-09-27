5280 magazine has fresh look at the spots-some old, many new- that take excellent care of their guests and constantly bring exceptional flavor to the table.
5280 Dines is the party 5280 throws to celebrate the 25 Best Restaurants- it's coming up on October 22 and it benefits Mile High United Way Women United Initiative.
Who: 5280 Magazine + Mile High United Way Women United Initiative
What: 5280 Dines foodie event to celebrate our 25 Best Restaurants issue
When: Sunday, October 22 from 6-9 PM
Where: Backyard on Blake in RiNo
Cost: $75