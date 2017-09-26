Sixteen miniature horses rescued from Houston

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — Sixteen miniature horses have found new digs at the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center in Franktown.

They were rescued from Houston, Texas as they were seized from a negligent owner.

Tuesday they were weighed, given medical exams, cleaning and of course, food.

Lots of food and water.

They were also micro-chipped and administered a healthy dose of TLHC, tender loving horse care.

After about two months they all will be available for adoption.