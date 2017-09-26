Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Voter Registration Day was first observed in 2012 and has been growing in popularity every year since. Held on the fourth Tuesday of September, National Voter Registration Day will be observed on Tuesday, September 26th this year. The holiday has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS). It is further supported by the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED).

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams tells us what it's important to register to vote.