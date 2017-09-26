Longmont City Council to vote on lifting ban on marijuana dispensaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- The Longmont City Council will consider lifting its ban on marijuana shops in a vote on Tuesday night.

While recreational marijuana has been legal in Colorado since Jan. 1, 2014, Longmont has just said no. But now the city might be ready to open its doors to dispensaries.

A yes vote would be the first step in lifting Longmont's prohibition on marijuana and allow four dispensaries to open -- but with limitations.

No shops would be allowed in the city's central business district and none could be close to a school or residential neighborhood.

Many people who originally said no are now open to lifting the ban.

"The tax income to the city could be used to good purposes," resident John Shetter said. "It goes to schools or something to improve the streets in Longmont, so why not do it."

"They’re just going to travel other places to get it," resident James Anno said. "Why not Longmont? Have some money, ya know. Let's get some local tax money. People are going to buy it regardless."

At least one city council member plans to vote not, saying marijuana is still illegal in the eyes of the federal government.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Longmont Civic Center.