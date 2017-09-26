CENTENNIAL — Growing giant pumpkins in Colorado has become a popular hobby. Organizations like The Rocky Mountain Giant Vegetable Growers have embraced it for years.

“The largest pumpkin I’ve grown to date is 1,367 pounds,” said Chad New, current president of The Rocky Mountain Giant Vegetable Growers.

Each year, members like New do their best to grow the largest pumpkin possible. Multiple weigh-offs are held in Colorado each fall – including one this weekend at Nick’s Garden Center on October 7th.

“Every year you try to beat yourself, but if you beat the other guy, that’s a big bonus too!” New said.

If you’re interested in growing your own giant pumpkin, click here.

To learn more about growing Giant Pumpkins in Colorado, select ‘play’ on the video above and watch Kevin Torres‘ Unique 2 Colorado segment.