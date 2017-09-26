Getting ready for winter sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Manic Training, a High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout that utilizes a purposeful variety of exercises in an intense, meaningful, and fun way, is celebrating the public Grand Opening of its fifth location in Fort Collins on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 4-7 p.m. MDT, at 3713 S. Mason St. in Fort Collins.

Participating in the VIP workout will be former Indianapolis Colts and Colorado State University Rams running back, Kevin McDougal. McDougal played for Indianapolis from 2001-03 and Colorado State from 1995-2000. He was named a three-time all-conference player and Mountain West Offensive Player of the year in 1999. In 2012, McDougal was inducted into Colorado State’s Hall of Fame. McDougal currently resides in Fort Collins Colo., with his beautiful daughter Emersyn and wife Holli, who will also participate in the VIP workout.

Manic Training is a fun, high intensity, interval training (HIIT) program for all fitness levels, whether you are a fitness newcomer or an elite athlete. Manic Training workouts are designed to use a purposeful variety of exercises in an intense, meaningful, and fun way, to make people of all levels of fitness ready for the daily challenges that life throws at us. The focus of any workout remains on good form. With no weight or time goals that often lead to injury, Manic offers a fun, full-body workout of agility-based core, cardio, and functional strength training to make you READY FOR LIFE.

Designed to fit into busy schedules, classes are offered throughout the day and emphasize personal achievement and fitness for everyday life and sports outside of the gym. Each workout is scalable to the individual with the difference being found in the intensity level, mental toughness and the weight one chooses to use. Whether you’ve been coming to Manic for 1 month or 4 years, you’ll get the same great awesome workout and feelings of accomplishment, but you’ll come back again and again for the Manic community and culture.