Fly Fishing Tournaments for A Great Cause

Risers 4 Rett is part of the Rocky Mountain Rett Association (RMRA). Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects young girls, mostly through loss of speech and motor control. Rett can severely disrupt breathing and eating, cause skeletal deformities and physical seizures, and leads to tremendous emotional duress. As you can imagine, Rett presents many challenges to patients and their families. Fortunately they receive love, therapy and assistance through the Rett Clinic at the Children’s Hospital of Colorado. Risers 4 Rett hosts two annual Fly Fishing Tournaments to benefit the Rocky Mountain Rett Association. You and a friend can form a team for a fun competition with other teams.

Upcoming event:

Fall Risers 4 Rett: October 5th - 8th, 2017 @ Almont Resort in Almont, CO

http://risers4rett.org/