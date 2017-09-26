Division already forming over possible Denver Olympics bid

DENVER — The City of Denver would have some distinct advantages if it pursues an a bid for the Winter Olympics in 2026 or 2030.

On Monday, the US Olympic Committee announced Denver, along with Reno and Salt Lake, were cities they were looking at for a possible bid.

“We think we are well-suited to be a host city,” Matthew Payne, director of the Denver Sports Commission said.

The commission is the group currently involved in any possible bid.

Payne said no specific bid information is available yet but he did say an internal committee within the Denver Sports Commission has been meeting regarding the prospect.

“We think we are an international city. I think everything we have done from the airport to our hotel package says we are that kind of city,” Payne said.

Some of Denver’s advantages would be obvious.

The city already has the hotel infrastructure as well as multiple sports venues that could be used. Ski resorts within two hours of Denver are world renowned.

For instance, Mile High Stadium could host an opening ceremony and the Pepsi Center could host ice skating events.

The US Olympic Committee is also headquartered in Colorado Springs — which may give Colorado an advantage.

However Colorado also has several disadvantages.

For one, mountain travel is extremely difficult in the winter with I-70 in need of several widening projects.

Denver also has some negative past history with the Olympics. Denver is the only city in the US to have been given the Olympics and then rejected it — back in 1976.

But the biggest issue may be political.

The cost of hosting an Olympics has been well-documented. Sochi cost Russia $51 billion.

Already some conservatives have expressed concern over tax payer dollars being used to pay for an Olympic bid.

“If you can find a way of doing it without taxpayer dollars it’s a possibility. But if it’s using taxpayer dollars I have no interest,” State Rep Patrick Neville, the Republican leader in the State House, said.

Governor Hickenlooper however is signaling early support for a bid proposal.

The USOC will finalize in the next couple months which city they will select for the US bid. The International Olympic Committee will then ultimately decide which bidder wins the games.