Denver police arrest 3 robbery suspects, one remains at-large
DENVER — Denver police have arrested three suspects in a robbery that happened in north Denver on Monday night.
The robbery happened around 7:50 p.m. at a residence in the 2100 block of E M.L.K Jr. Blvd. in Denver, police said.
The suspects fled the scene when officers arrived.
Police arrested the suspects after a perimeter search that ended around 11 p.m. in the area of from M.L.K. Jr. Blvd to E 33rd Avenue and Race Street to Gaylord Street, police said.
Eugene Hardy, 20, and 18-year-old Tyrese Stewart were arrested. The third suspect is a juvenile and will not be identified, according to police.
A fourth is still at large.
There were no injuries related to the robbery, according to police.