BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A Colorado State Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital after collision with another vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near Highway 119 and 63rd Street around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The trooper was still in their vehicle when paramedics arrived and the trooper was taken to Boulder Community Hospital, CSP said.

The condition of the trooper is unknown. Authorities have not released the cause of the crash.

