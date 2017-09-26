Colorado Christian University mandates student athletes stand for national anthem

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado Christian University has a new policy mandating student athletes stand for the national anthem.

The policy was announced Tuesday afternoon and posted to Facebook:

The message from the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University said, “We respect our country, we respect our constitution, we respect our flag, we respect the men and women who serve and protect the greatest nation in the history of the world.”

The announcement comes following President Trump’s calls for fans to boycott the NFL because several players kneel during the national anthem each game.

The President had some harsh words directed at NFL players who do that, and also said team owners should fire players who kneel during the “Star Spangled Banner.”

CCU’s post also says players must stand for prayer as well.