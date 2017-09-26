College basketball coaches among 10 charged with fraud, corruption

NEW YORK — Charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball were announced by federal prosecutors on Tuesday, including against four assistant coaches.

The coaches work at Oklahoma State, Auburn, Arizona and USC.

Ten people were charged in New York federal court. Others charged included managers, financial advisers and representatives of sportswear company adidas.

The FBI has been investigating criminal influence of money since 2015 on charges and student-athletes who participated in college basketball.

Prosecutors said in court papers there were several cases of bribes paid by advisers to players, including financial advisers and associate basketball coaches, to assistant and associate basketball coaches as a way to exert influence over the players.