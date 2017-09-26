28,000 jogging strollers recalled over potential fall risk

The company Delta Children issued a recall for 28,000 of its “J is for Jeep” brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers over concerns that they can break and possibly injure children.

At least four incidents involving the stroller’s leg bracket breaking have been reported, with one resulting in cuts and bruising to a child.

The impacted products were sold at stores nationwide between August 2015 and August 2016 for a retail price between $130 and $160. They have two wheels in the back and one smaller wheel in the front.

You can find a full list of model and lot numbers on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Consumers with additional questions are instructed to call Delta at 800-377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email the company at recall@deltachildren.com. More information can be found at www.deltachildren.com.