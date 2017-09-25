Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center offers high-quality treatment for injured or sick wildlife including orphaned baby mammals, birds, and waterfowl leading to their release back into the wild. It’s the only rehab facility providing care for a variety of species from north of Colorado Springs to the Wyoming border. In 2016, nearly 3,500 wildlife came to Greenwood.

New this year, the Karen Schwartz Memorial Waterfowl Enclosure has opened, adding 1,500 sq. ft. of outside space for birds to rehab. The space can be configured to accommodate larger species, such as pelicans and herons, or up to 50 smaller waterfowl. Last year, Greenwood cared for 520 waterfowl and shorebirds. As of Aug. 2, 2017, they have already cared for 519! With this Enclosure, Greenwood should now be able to accommodate all orphaned waterfowl in need next season. For photos see here.

The average cost for each animal Greenwood cares for is $330 and the Greenwood is hosting their annual fundraising ‘Wild Night for Wildlife’ on September 29th. All proceeds benefit the orphaned, injured and sick animals in Colorado. I’ve included more info below.