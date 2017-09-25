Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heather Smith from The Haute Bar shows us some unique trends in beauty.

Crystal + gemstone infused cosmetics to naturally brighten and illuminate your complexion … they works on a cellular level to keep skin cells thriving energetically … and part of this booming beauty trend that everyone is digging, well, the good + gorgeous vibes of course!

Herbivore’s Brighten Pineapple + Gemstone Mask and Pacifica’s Crystal Infused cosmetics collection

Tea for tight skin. Fresh’s Black Tea Serum to firm the skin + improve elasticity. Green Tea and White Tea are the anti-aging superstars in True Botanical’s RENEW line of oils, serums, washes and masks. So many beauty products are formulated water as a base … though tea delivers antioxidants and polyphenols with their astringent, toning, and anti-inflammatory properties, and white tea is also a powerful anti aging agent, inhibiting enzymes that attack collagen and elastase.

Super fruits to brighten, tone + purify the skin such as Edible Beauty’s Desert Lime Flawless Micro-Exfoliant and Beauty Pie’s Fruitizyme Five Minute Facial with cell-renewing pomegranate enzymes, and anti-free-radical stem cells from raspberries. Hair products with watermelon oil to repair hair and apple cider vinegar to cleanse.

Negative Ions polish hair to perfection by closing the hair’s cuticle to deliver shiny and smooth {frizz free!} long-lasting style, the Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush is the best in the biz.

Charcoal naturally pulls away impurities so perfect for face scrubs, such as Beekman 1802 and even deodorants like Schmidt’s Naturals