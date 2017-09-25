Target to raise minimum wage to $11 an hour, commits to $15 by 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Target is giving its workers a raise.

The company announced Monday that it would increase the minimum hourly wage for all workers to $11 next month.

Target also committed to a $15 minimum wage by the end of 2020.

The wage will also apply to the 100,000 seasonal employees who are expected to be hired later this year.

The $11 an hour rate is higher than the minimum wage in 48 states, and mates the wage in Massachusetts and Washington.

“Target has a long history of investing in our team members. We care about and value the more than 323,000 individuals who come together every day with an absolute commitment to serving our guest,” Target CEO and chairman Brian Cornell said.

“Target has always offered market competitive wages to our team members. With this latest commitment, we’ll be providing even more meaningful pay, as well as the tools, training and support our team needs to build their skills, develop professionally and offer the service and expertise that set Target apart.”