Suspect arrested in pepper spray assault of a Boulder police officer

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police have identified and arrested a woman in connection with an assault on an officer that occurred last week.

An officer recognized the suspect, 34-year-old Gina Herndon, after she was spotted at 11:10 a.m. Monday, near 13th and Pearl streets.

Herndon faces charges of Second-Degree Assault, Third-Degree Assault, Criminal Mischief and Attempted Criminal Mischief.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 when Boulder police responded to the Safeway at 3325 28th St. on a report of a woman harassing people with pepper spray.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, but was located soon after at coffee shop on 30th Street.

When an officer approached the suspect at the coffee shop, the woman became very agitated and aggressive and proceeded to use the pepper spray on the officer. She then fled on foot.

Police searched the area, but were unable to find her. Meanwhile, the officer was transported to Boulder Community Health. He was treated and released.