State Treasurer Walker Stapleton already on the attack in first TV interview

DENVER– It is official. State Treasurer Walker Stapleton – after months of speculation — has officially announced he is running for Governor.

On Monday, he sat down with Fox 31 political reporter Joe St. George for his first TV interview.

New: @WalkerStapleton attacks @jaredpolis in 1st TV interview since Governor announcement. Says Polis running to "literally kill" oil & gas pic.twitter.com/toDTbInUd5 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) September 25, 2017

Stapleton was eager to attack Democratic Congressman Jared Polis, who is perceived to be the Democratic front runner. Stapleton by many is considered to be the Republican front runner because of his access to key donors in the state.

Stapleton said Polis is “literally running to kill the oil and gas industry in Colorado.”

“Are you grassroots enough with the way politics is right now in the US?” St. George asked Stapleton.

“The answer is absolutely. I am the only guy in this race who has traveled to all of Colorado’s 64 counties,” Stapleton said.

“I’m proud of my experience, I am the longest serving statewide elected Republican in Colorado for a reason,” Stapleton said.

New: @WalkerStapleton on if he is grass roots enough to be the GOP nominee for Gov in Colorado during these current political times #kdvr pic.twitter.com/mjg5rbrTfm — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) September 25, 2017

One big question will be if Stapleton calls upon his cousins — President George HW Bush and President George W. Bush — to campaign for him.

“Would you describe yourself as a George Bush Republican?” St. George asked Stapleton.

“I would describe myself as a Walker Stapleton Republican. I am proud of my family’s record of public service but the voters of Colorado are going to judge me on my record,” Stapleton said.