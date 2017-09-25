Small business owner says thieves drove off with her dream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A first-time small business owner said thieves drove off with her dream overnight, stalling the mobile pet groomer's business and ruining the endeavor she's been saving for since she moved to Colorado four years ago.

Sarah Epperson checks on her trailer and her truck every morning. She immediately noticed that her large black trailer was no longer parked in its regular spot.

"The trailer was built from the ground up," said Epperson. "We put the plumbing in, the hot water heater, the table. My tool chests and all my equipment from clippers to combs. Things that means the world to me and my business and make a huge difference."

Epperson said she moved out to Colorado with a tank of gas and a few dollars to her name a few years ago. Since then, she's saved and sacrificed to start her small business. She estimates the trailer and the equipment inside is about $15,000.

"It's my business, that's my life, that's my future," said Epperson. "Pretty much I'm back to square one. I'm back to where I was four years ago when I'm working two or three jobs at a time trying to save."

She reported the incident to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. She also filed a claim with her insurance company, but said there seems to be a mix up on the insurance company's end because the agent told her the paperwork to guarantee her trailer was covered was never processed.

"It just wasn't done so at this point we're not sure, which is scary," said Epperson.

At this point, she said all she wants is her trailer back, no questions asked. If too many more days go by, it'll be challenging on her clients and her business.

"All I wanted was to be successful and I worked so hard for it. And they just took it away with no consideration and that’s really really awful," said Epperson.

If you've seen the trailer, contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. The license plate number is OPG 718