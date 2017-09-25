× Jury selection begins in trial of teen accused of murdering Ashley Doolittle

LARIMER COUNTY — Jury selection is now underway in the trial against the 19-year-old man accused of murdering Ashley Doolittle.

Tanner Flores, Doolittle’s ex-boyfriend, is accused of kidnapping then shooting and killing her near Carter Lake.

Flores pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping charges.

Flores is accused of killing Doolittle on June 9 near Carter Lake in Larimer County and driving her body to Mesa County.

According to the arrest affidavit, Flores told Mesa County Sheriff’s investigators that he shot Doolittle twice in the head, then took her body across the state because “he (was) upset with her.”

Flores was found with Doolittle’s blanket-wrapped body in the cab of his truck at a family-owned property in Collbran.

Investigators said she ended her relationship with Flores just a few weeks before her death.

Doolittle lived in Loveland and graduated from Berthoud High School. She was the lady-in-waiting for the Boulder County Fair and was posthumously crowned queen.

The trial is slated for 10-days and opening arguments could begin as soon as Tuesday.

The Larimer County District Attorney said the office will not seek the death penalty.