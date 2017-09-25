Get ready for Denver’s Oktoberfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 48th annual Denver Oktoberfest attracts over 350,000 people during the four day festival over the course of two weekends. It has been named one of the

best Oktoberfest’s in the US and one of the largest beer festivals based on consumption.

The festival is free and open to the public (not including food and drink) and the VIP tickets include: All you can eat and drink in the VIP section and so much

more. Spend the day and come out and enjoy bratwurst, turkey legs, soft warm pretzels, potato dishes and other authentic German food. The beer garden

features Spaten Oktoberfest, Spaten Lager, 48th Annual Oktoberfest Brew,

Franziskaner,Stella Cidre,10 Barrel craft brews & Breckenridge Brewery craft brews. Don’t forget to order your 48th annual commemorative Denver Oktoberfest Stein.

All events run throughout the weekend with the finals and special events listed below:

12 Annual Long Dog Weiner Racing event: Fri, September 29 at 11 AM

 Stein Holding Contest: 10 Qualifying Men and Women can win the chance for the grand prize sponsored by Spaten Oktoberfest. Finals are

Saturday, September 30th at 9 PM.

WHO: Fans of BEER, GERMAN Food and more. Music performances by

http://thedenveroktoberfest.com/schedule/

WHEN: September 22-23 and September 29 - 30

11:00 a.m. – Midnight every day

Happy Hour every day from Noon to 2 PM

WHERE: LODO, 2100 Larimer Street, Denver, CO