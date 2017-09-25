Who: EspeciallyMe

What: 6th Biennial Middle School Conference

When: Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Prairie Middle School (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is proud to support the EspeciallyMe 6th Biennial Middle School Conference. Our very own Zora Stephenson will emcee this inspiring conference for young African American women in our community.

The mission of EspeciallyMe is to promote and facilitate ideas, attitudes, goals and lifestyles that will encourage school-age youth to adopt and sustain concepts of positive self-value and dignity in defining and pursuing success and excellence. This biennial conference centers on issues of dignity, excellence, respect and self-value. It is an inter-active conference that takes a critical look at the many aspects of life that prevent our girls and young women from adopting the dynamics of success as a lifestyle. The Conference goal is to promote ideas, attitudes and changes that will stimulate positive self-concepts of excellence. Discussions include choice of friends, dress and language, as well as respect towards themselves and others. The meaningful discussions facilitated at the conference allow the participants to address factors that either diminish or elevate their personal self-worth and self-value.

For more information, click here.