NFL rules don’t require players to stand during the national anthem

NEW YORK — Most NFL players on Sunday opted for a show of unity, locking arms ahead of their games after criticism from President Donald Trump, who slammed players opting to protest during the national anthem.

Still, plenty opted to kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner” — including several Broncos players — and a lot of people of people have been chiming in with their opinions.

A fake excerpt has been shared on social media about an NFL rule pertaining to the national anthem.

“The specific NFL rule pertaining to the national anthem is found on pages A62-63 of the league rulebook. It states: The National Anthem must be played prior to every NFL game, and all players must be on the sideline for the National Anthem. “During the National Anthem, players on the field and bench area should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand, and refrain from talking. The home team should ensure that the American flag is in good condition. It should be pointed out to players and coaches that we continue to be judged by the public in this area of respect for the flag and our country. Failure to be on the field by the start of the National Anthem result in discipline, such as fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s) for violations of the above, including first offenses.”

The excerpt being shared is not in the NFL’s 2017 Official Playing Rules. Pages 62 and 63 contain information about the enforcement of fouls.

In fact, the rule book doesn’t mention the national anthem. The only section that might relate to this situation is in regards to “Personal Messages” found on page 23, article 8.