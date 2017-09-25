Denver police help elderly woman who had bike stolen

DENVER — Four Denver Police Officers were honored for going above and beyond, to help a senior citizen who’s property was stolen.

According to police, a woman called police to report that her bicycle had been stolen. The woman, had apparently asked a friend to watch her bike, while he was watching it, the suspect took it from him.

Police tell FOX31 that the bicycle is the only form of transportation for the woman, so it was very important to get it back.

Sergeant Joey Rodarte and Sergeant Rany Chastain responded to the call, found the suspect and the bicycle.

The woman’s bike was returned, however, when the suspect stole the bicycle, lost her helmet and water bottle.

Officer Jason Meier and Officer Sean Cronin wanted to make sure she had everything she needed, so they took the woman to Mojo Wheels to pick up a new helmet, and paid for her belongings.