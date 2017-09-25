Daybreak Delights: Apples Baked in Pastry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Apples Baked in Pastry

What you Need

Granny Smith Apples

Caramel Candies

flour for dredging

Cinnamon and sugar Mixture, (Combine 1 Tablespoon Cinnamon, and 1/2 Cup Sugar)

Puff Pastry (Either Scratch-made or Store Bought)

1 Large egg beaten

Sanding Sugar (Optional)

What to Do

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Peal and core all the apples, and in the center of the apple drop a caramel candy

Roll out your puff pastry, and cut into a 5x5 inch square.

Roll/Dredge Apples in flour, roll again in Cinnamon and Sugar mixture, then wrap the apple in puff pastry. Repeat this step until all the apples you are making are prepped. Place apples on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Using a pastry brush, apply the beaten large egg to the outside of the wrapped apples, and sprinkle with sanding sugar if using. (You may also sprinkle with additional cinnamon sugar mixture.

Now freeze the covered apples on the baking sheet for 20 minutes to harden the puff pastry.

Place Apples in the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until the puff pastry is golden brown. Enjoy!